Rogers Behavioral Health Offers Support and Treatment for Veterans Struggling with Mental Health Issues

Rogers created Fire Watch, a virtual program that offers mental health treatment for veterans and first responders. If you are a veteran, military service member or first responder, you have experience that contributed to your mental health and wellbeing. Rogers is committed to understanding you and your unique life experiences in order to help you heal. Fire Watch is a virtual outpatient program designed only for veterans and first responders in Wisconsin, Illionois and Florida. No matter the length or details of your service, you have a trusted, safe space at Rogers. Their team is there to support you on your journey with proven, effective treatment and flexible schedulig to accommodate your personal and professional needs.

Here's more about Fire Watch and its lead therapist, Josh Deisinger, MS, LPC-IT, SAC-IT and SSG (Ret.):

Josh Deisinger is a (Med Ret)Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army. Josh's service record: Army 14 years overall both active and guard, 2 full years in Iraq, running convoy escort missions throughout Iraq as either a driver, truck commander, or a gunner of a guntruck crew. Josh is now the lead therapist with Fire Watch, a program dedicated to honor service, promote authenticity, help veterans and first responders heal and inspire others.

The Fire Watch program is available to: First responders including active and veteran police, fire fighters, dispatchers, and EMS workers. It's also available to veterans and active/inactive military including Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard, National Guard, and Reserves for all components.

In a treatment program designed by Veterans, you will work with a team that understands and values your experiences. You can expect effective treatments to help you realign with your values and live a life built around what matters most to you, build skills to reduce your symptoms, work through your emotions, and build self-compassion. In addition, you will take part in treatment with others who share similar experiences.

The Fire Watch program treats:



Moral injury due to witnessing or taking part in something that went against your values



due to witnessing or taking part in something that went against your values Survivor’s guilt and other challenging feelings around your service



and other challenging feelings around your service The effects of physical, mental, and sexual trauma



Symptoms of depression and anxiety



Other mental health conditions



If you or someone you care about is a veteran or first responder and struggling with mental health issues, please know that hope, healing and support are available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411. You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.

