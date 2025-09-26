Rogers Behavioral Health Offers Support and Treatment for OCD

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

October is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Awareness month. Many people misunderstand this common issue which can affect the stigma surrounding OCD. Relief and recovery is possible. Below are some common misconceptions and advice about seeking help.

Common Misconceptions about OCD:

OCD is just about being neat or organized: Many people think OCD simply involves wanting things tidy or orderly. In reality, OCD is much more complex and can involve intrusive thoughts, compulsions, and rituals that are distressing and time-consuming, beyond just cleanliness or organization.

People with OCD can easily stop their compulsions: OCD compulsions are driven by an urge to reduce anxiety caused by obsessive thoughts. It’s not simply a matter of willpower; these behaviors are often very difficult to control and may require therapy and treatment.

OCD is the same as being a perfectionist: While perfectionism can be a trait seen in some with OCD, they are not the same. OCD involves specific compulsive behaviors and intrusive thoughts that cause significant distress, whereas perfectionism relates more to personal standards.

OCD is just a personality quirk or habit: OCD is a serious mental health condition that can significantly impair a person’s daily functioning. It is not just a bad habit or a quirk that someone can simply choose to ignore.

Only adults have OCD: OCD can affect children, adolescents, and adults. Early diagnosis and treatment are important for better outcomes.

Medication and therapy don't help: Effective treatments, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (particularly exposure and response prevention) and certain medications, can significantly reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.



TRUTH: Understanding the realities of OCD is crucial in reducing stigma and encouraging those affected to seek appropriate help.