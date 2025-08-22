Rogers Behavioral Health Offers Support and Treatment for Addiction

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

September is National Recovery Month. Many people mistakenly believe that addiction is about willpower and that people who are struggling just need to care enough to quit. There are a lot of misconceptions about mental health and addiction so it's important to educate ourselves about the problem, understand the stigma surrounding it recognize the benefits of treatment. Recovery is possible and that's the truth!

Key Messages during Recovery Month:



Recovery is possible and typically it's not a single event but a process



Recovery emphasizes self-care, hope, resilience and rebuilding relationships



Policy and workplace practices are important to support recovery (flexible leave, treatment access)



Reducing the stigma is important to awareness and recovery, which starts with sharing lived experience and normalizing help-seeking



Addiction is not about willpower; it is a chronic brain condition that changes reward, motivation, memory, and self-control circuits



Withdrawal symptoms are physical and psychological, making stopping dangerous and difficult without support



Trauma, stress, and untreated mental health conditions (depression, anxiety, PTSD) often drive or worsen substance use



Relapse is a common part of the disease process, not proof of weakness — it signals the need for adjusted treatment



Stigma and shame undermine recovery by isolating people and discouraging help-seeking



Early treatment decreases long-term health, legal, and financial consequences



Seeking help is a sign of strength and a practical step toward a fuller life — it’s not a failure.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with an addiction, please know that support is available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411. You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.

