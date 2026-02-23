Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

OCD and ADHD often overlap through shared deficits in executive function, resulting in shared symptoms like inattention, poor organization, and mental restlessness. These issues stem from opposite brain activity patterns (hyperactive in OCD, hypoactive in ADHD), but both conditions involve the same brain regions. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.

Common Overlapping Symptoms:

Inattention & Distractibility : Both can cause difficulty focusing, though OCD is distracted by anxiety-driven thoughts, while ADHD is distracted by external stimuli or internal impulsivity.



: Both can cause difficulty focusing, though OCD is distracted by anxiety-driven thoughts, while ADHD is distracted by external stimuli or internal impulsivity. Executive Function Deficits: Both struggle with planning, prioritizing, and organizing, leading to procrastination or trouble completing tasks.



Both struggle with planning, prioritizing, and organizing, leading to procrastination or trouble completing tasks. Repetitive Behaviors: OCD involves compulsions to reduce anxiety, while ADHD may exhibit repetitive movements (stimming) for stimulation; these can appear similar.



OCD involves compulsions to reduce anxiety, while ADHD may exhibit repetitive movements (stimming) for stimulation; these can appear similar. Mental Restlessness: Both experience "racing thoughts" that make it difficult to slow down and concentrate.



Why the Overlap is Common: