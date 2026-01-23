Rogers Behavioral Health offers insight into the ways social media contributes to eating disorders

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Social media contributes to eating disorder by sharing unrealistic beauty standards, encouraging constant comparison and spreading content about harmful dieting. Those most at risk are adolescents and young adults, particularly girls, who may have pre-existing body image concerns. People who have depression, anxiety, and those with a family history of eating disorders are also vulnerable. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most. Recovery is possible and that's the truth!

Some of the issues with social media and its impact on eating disorders:

Unrealistic Standards: Social media often puts the spotlight on filtered, posed, and edited images, making extreme thinness or fitness levels seem normal and attainable when they are often not.

Comparison Culture: Constant exposure to idealized images leads users to compare their own bodies and lives, which can erode self-esteem and fuel body dissatisfaction.

Harmful Content & Algorithms: Algorithms can quickly funnel vulnerable users from general wellness content to extreme, "pro-eating disorder" (pro-ED) messaging that promotes dangerous behaviors like severe calorie restriction or excessive exercise as discipline or "lifestyle choices".

Cyberbullying: Negative comments and body shaming on these platforms can significantly worsen mental health issues and directly contribute to the development of an eating disorder.

Validation Seeking : The pursuit of likes and positive comments creates a feedback loop where self-worth becomes tied to appearance, reinforcing unhealthy behaviors.

Misinformation : Influencers without professional qualifications often spread unverified health advice or promote quick-fix products (e.g., detox teas), making it difficult to discern credible information.