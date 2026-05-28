Rogers Behavioral Health Looks at PTSD and How it Affects Men in Particular

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Trauma can occur when a person, or someone they love, experiences serious injury, a life-threatening situation, or sexual or physical abuse. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) develops when the emotional impact of trauma hasn’t been healed, and the symptoms interfere with daily life. Jennifer Parra Nelsen, LPC, ICS, is the clinical director of Trauma Recovery, Residential Care for Adults and Fire Watch at Rogers Behavioral Health. She says PTSD is often underreported in men and often key signs of trauma are missed. However, PTSD is treatable, and Rogers Behavioral Health offers effective trauma and PTSD treatment to meet each person’s unique needs. Rogers is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.

Here are some common signs of PTSD in men that often go unnoticed:

Externalized Anger and Irritability

"Workaholism" and Avoidance

Hypervigilance Masquerading as "Control

Substance Use to Self-Medicate

Emotional Numbing and Disconnection

Physical Aches and Sleep Disturbances (chronic fatigue, headaches, stomach issues and insomnia)

Reckless or Risk-Taking Behavior

