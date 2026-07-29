Rogers Behavioral Health Helps Get a New School Year Off to a Good Start

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A new school year means a chance for fresh starts and sometimes frustration as well. From adjusting to new schedules and added activities to managing expectations and figuring out how to balance it all, transitions can be challenging. Rogers Behavioral Health is here to support families, parents, and students as they navigate the changes together in this school season. We’re sharing valuable information and proven strategies to help make this school year a positive one for learning and growth while maintaining mental well-being. Dr. Andrew Butchart is the Medical Director of Child and Adolescent Residential Care at the Oconomowoc Campus. He shares tips for building a strong daily routine for students and parents. Rogers Behavioral Health offers effective treatments to meet each person’s unique needs. Rogers is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.

3 suggestions to help build a healthy routine before school that supports both kids and parents:

Involve Kids in Decisions: Choosing outfits, deciding on wake-up times, breakfast options, appropriate study spaces and selecting spots for backpacks, shoes, signed permission slips and completed homework.

Advanced Preparation: Packing lunches in the evening, getting homework completed early so there's time to play or unwind, choosing clothes for the next day and recognizing it's never too early to get things done so parents and students are ready for each new day.

Questions to Encourage Conversation: It's often difficult to engage kids in discussing their feelings so it can be helpful to ask them about successes and challenges during the day. These types of questions encourage kids to reflect, observe positive and negative things that happen during the day, work on problem solving skills, and share feelings about the day's events. Parents are encouraged to share their successes and challenges, too, as a way to help build resilience, teach problem-solving, encourage honesty and keep expectations grounded.

