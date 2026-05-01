Rogers Behavioral Health Explains Social Anxiety

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Social anxiety is very common, affecting millions of people worldwide. Social anxiety is a mental health condition that impacts about 7% to 13% of the US population. It often starts in childhood or adolescence and can persist. Thankfully, it's also considered highly treatable. Today Dr Stephan Siwiec, Psychologist, Adult OCD and Anxiety Residential Program at Rogers Behavioral Health shares the differences between shyness and social anxiety and other helpful information about this issue. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most. To live life to the fullest, we need to learn to manage stress in healthy ways and the stress cycle can help.

The Behavioral and Emotional Symptoms of Social Anxiety:

Avoidance: Avoiding social situations or situations where you might be the center of attention, such as parties, meetings, or public restrooms.

Intense fear: Worrying for days or weeks before a social event.

Performance anxiety: Extreme fear of speaking, eating, or drinking in public.

Self-consciousness: Feeling intensely self-conscious or awkward in front of others.

Fear of negative judgment: Worrying that you will say something wrong, act foolishly, or be judged negatively.

Post-event rumination: Mentally replaying social interactions and criticizing your own performance.

Difficulty making eye contact