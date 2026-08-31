Rogers Behavioral Health Explains How Substance Use Impacts Women Differently

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It's important to look at a complex mix of biological, psychological and social factors that create unique vulnerabilities for women that can ultimately lead them down the path of substance abuse. Women face distinct challenges when it comes to developing substance use disorders, and recognizing these patterns is helpful for prevention, intervention, and recovery. The landscape of addiction among women has changed significantly over the years and women face unique risk factors and consequences that demand specialized understanding and treatment approaches. Page Feller, NCSE, ICS, LPC, CSAC is the Clinical Operations Supervisor at Rogers Behavioral Health helps us better understand why women, in particular, are at risk for developing issues. She also offers perspective, hope, and treatment options for healing. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in 10 states, they are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.

Risk Factors Making Women More Vulnerable to Substance Use Disorders:

Metabolism Differences:



Women generally have less body water and lower levels of a specific stomach enzyme which leads to higher blood concentrations of substances like alcohol from smaller amounts

Women have fluctuations in reproductive hormones across the menstrual cycle and in menopause that can impact brain reward systems and increase vulnerability to cravings or relapse



Psychological factors:



Mental health conditions can make women more vulnerable because they experience higher rates of anxiety, depression and PTSD, which can lead to self-medication with drugs or alcohol

Many women have a history of physical, emotional or sexual abuse — especially during childhood — which greatly increases the risk of turning to substances to cope with distress

High levels of psychological stress, low self-esteem, and negative emotional turmoil are strong triggers for substance use in women



Social and Environmental Factors:



Intimate partner dynamics such as abusive relationships or those with partners who use drugs and alcohol are at a significantly higher risk of being coerced into use or developing a disorder themselves

Exposure to family conflict, peer pressure or an unstable home environment can normalize or trigger substance use

Traditional gender expectations create unique stressors for women that can contribute to substance use. The societal pressures on women regarding family commitments, work responsibilities, caregiving and balancing life commitments without much time for self-care all increase stress that can result in substance abuse.

