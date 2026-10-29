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Rogers Behavioral Health Explains Emotional Eating

Emotional eating is about changing the way you feel. It can happen because of all sorts of emotions — when you're upset, feeling stressed, angry, scared, bored or lonely. Emotional eating often leads to eating too much and it can be triggered by major life events or everyday hassles. Many people gravitate toward foods that are high in calories, sweets and fats when they are eating for emotional reasons. This pattern can derail weight-loss goals, cause an unhealthy cycle of emotions, and even affect well-being. Kathryn Eddingsaas is a registered dietician and certified healthcare professional with Rogers Behavioral Health who specializes in nutrition and meal planning. She says emotional eating is different from physical hunger. Rogers Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit, independent provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. With locations in ten states, we are among the largest specialty behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., helping adults, adolescents, and children live for the moments that matter most.



Ways that Emotional Eating is Different from Physical Hunger:



Physical hunger is a natural cue that needs fuel

Physical hunger tends to build gradually

Physical hunger does not usually demand a specific food; you usually have a willingness to eat a variety of foods

Physical hunger usually means you stop when you're full and you feel physically satisfied

Emotional eating is driven by feelings, not physical need

Emotional eating often comes on suddenly

Emotional eating usually causes specific cravings, especially for comfort foods like sweets, salty snacks or carbs

Emotional eating is usually a way to soothe, distract or avoid uncomfortable emotions

Emotional eating often leads to feelings of guilt or shame



Kathryn Eddingsaas shares more in this video. She says it's important to get treatment that matches your unique needs. If you or someone you care about is struggling with emotional eating or an eating disorder, please know that support and professional help are available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411. You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.