Yearly Checkups/Primary Care - Theresa Maatman, MD, primary care physician

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Theresa Maatman, MD, primary care physician, talks about why annual checkups are so important, as well as what to expect during a yearly checkup and which screenings are most common. Dr. Maatman also discusses the advantages of choosing a Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin physician for your primary care, including how we use the annual exam to tailor your care to you as an individual, our appointment options and access to expert specialty care at eastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center.