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Aarom Dahmen, MD, urologist, discusses the prevalence of prostate cancer and explains the importance of understanding the risks and screenings. Dr. Dahmen also talks about the expertise available from the Froedtert & MCW Health Network and the advantages of being the largest clinical trial center in Eastern Wisconsin.
Understanding prostate cancer risks - Aaron Dahmen, MD, urologist