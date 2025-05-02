Rogers Behavioral Health Shares Key Steps to Reduce the Stigma of Mental Health

Stigma surrounding mental health is a significant problem for overall well-being and it's a barrier for treatment. Rogers Behavioral Health shares the different ways that stigma has a negative impact on mental health and treatment:
- Fear of being judged
- Barrier to asking for help
- Social isolation
- Low self-esteem
- Withdrawal from relationships
- Workplace discrimination
- Loss of productivity
- Reduced participation in treatment
If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of these symptoms, support is available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411.
You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.