Rogers Behavioral Health Shares Key Steps to Reduce the Stigma of Mental Health

Stigma surrounding mental health is a significant problem for overall well-being and it's a barrier for treatment. Rogers Behavioral Health shares the different ways that stigma has a negative impact on mental health and treatment:



Fear of being judged



Barrier to asking for help



Social isolation



Low self-esteem



Withdrawal from relationships



Workplace discrimination



Loss of productivity



Reduced participation in treatment



If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of these symptoms, support is available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411.

You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.