Rogers Behavioral Health Shares Key Signs of Mental Health Struggles

Mental health is an important part of overall well-being, and recognizing when something isn’t quite right can make a big difference. Rogers Behavioral Health encourages everyone to be aware of common warning signs, which may include:
- Persistent sadness
- Significant changes in mood
- Irritability
- Sleep problems
- Difficulty with eating
- Withdrawal from family, friends, or activities typically enjoyed
If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of these symptoms, support is available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411.
You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.