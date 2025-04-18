Rogers Behavioral Health Shares Key Signs of Mental Health Struggles

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Mental health is an important part of overall well-being, and recognizing when something isn’t quite right can make a big difference. Rogers Behavioral Health encourages everyone to be aware of common warning signs, which may include:



Persistent sadness



Significant changes in mood



Irritability



Sleep problems



Difficulty with eating



Withdrawal from family, friends, or activities typically enjoyed



If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of these symptoms, support is available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411.

You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.