Rogers Behavioral Health Looks at Back-to-School Anxiety: Advice for Parents

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Summer is winding down and soon a new school year will begin. It's normal for kids to feel a mix of excitement and nervousness. However, knowing the difference between typical school jitters and more significant anxiety is important. This can be a challenging time for many children, but with the right support, they can develop the tools they need to navigate the classroom and be ready to learn and grow. Here's how to recognize the signs and find professional support for your child:

Typical School Jitters:



Mild nervousness or "butterflies" in the stomach



Difficulty sleeping the night before school starts.



A desire to talk about school casually.



Anticipation mixed with excitement about reconnecting with friends.



True School Anxiety:



Excessive worrying that interferes with daily life (dread of attending school, panic attacks, refusing to go)



Stomachaches, headaches, or other physical symptoms that occur before school.



Social withdrawal or reluctance to engage in activities they once enjoyed.



Trouble sleeping for an extended period due to worries about school.



If you notice signs of back-to-school anxiety in your child, you may want to consider professional mental health support. Rogers Behavioral Health offers mental health support, services and addiction treatment. If you or someone you care about needs help, call or click today. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411.

