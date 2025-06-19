Rogers Behavioral Health Explores the Benefits of Self-Care on Mental Health and Why It's NOT Self-Indulgent

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Self-care has transformative power when it comes to enhancing and maintaining good mental health. It also builds resilience. An expert from Rogers Behavioral Health will help you discover what self-care truly means. She also explores practical tips to help you overcome feelings of guilt and suggests sustainable routines that fit into your daily life. Here are some of the key benefits of self-care:



Reduces Stress: Regular self-care practices can prevent burnout by allowing you to recharge and reflect



Improves Mood: Engaging in activities you enjoy releases endorphins, which can elevate your mood and foster feelings of happiness



Boosts Confidence: Taking time for yourself reinforces a positive self-image and builds confidence in your abilities and decisions



Strengthens Coping Skills: Developing a self-care routine equips you with tools to manage difficulties and setbacks more effectively



Encourages Healthy Relationships: Investing in self-care helps you cultivate healthier relationships by enabling you to set boundaries and communicate your needs



Promotes Better Sleep: Prioritizing self-care can lead to improved sleep hygiene, enhancing overall mental well-being and cognitive function



Fosters a Sense of Control: Regular self-care empowers you to take charge of your life and well-being, reinforcing your ability to navigate challenges



If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of these symptoms, support is available. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411.

You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.