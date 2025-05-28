Rogers Behavioral Health Explains PTSD and Treatment Options

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a serious mental health condition that affects many individuals, but with the right support and treatment, recovery is possible. PTSD develops after someone experiences or witnesses a traumatic event, such as war, sexual assault, an accident, natural disaster or any type of situation where someone feels intense fear and helplessness. Here are some tips to support a loved one who is struggling:

Educate Yourself on PTSD



Listen Without Judgment



Encourage Professional Help



Provide Reassurance



Respect Boundaries



Support Healthy Coping Skills



Check-in Regularly



Encourage Connection



If you or someone you care about is experiencing the symptoms of PTSD, reach out for support and treatment. For a free and confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 1-800-767-4411.

You don’t have to face it alone—help is just a call or click away.