Truck Accident Lawyer

Experiencing a truck accident can be a life-altering event, leaving you with severe injuries, overwhelming medical expenses, and other challenges. If you or a loved one has been involved in such an accident, you have the right to seek compensation through a personal injury claim. However, navigating this complex legal process can be challenging without the guidance of a skilled personal injury lawyer.

At Gruber Law Offices, we recognize the hardships you face after a truck collision. Our team in Milwaukee is committed to providing the compassionate and effective legal representation you need to pursue your case successfully.

As one of the Midwest’s largest injury law firms, our legal team is comprised of over 130 experienced professionals dedicated to assisting injured individuals. Our expertise and resources ensure that you receive the best possible representation.

Truck accidents are often catastrophic, with multiple parties potentially liable, including the driver, the trucking company, and parts manufacturers. These cases are complicated by the regulations set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Additionally, the stakes are high in terms of financial compensation, prompting trucking companies to act swiftly to mitigate their losses. Therefore, it’s crucial to seek legal advice before making any statements or signing any documents post-accident.

Our experienced team at Gruber Law Offices will guide you through the entire process, from the initial investigation to securing the compensation you deserve.

We have access to top experts in various fields, including accident reconstructionists, biomechanical engineers, and medical professionals, to strengthen your case. Our in-house team of investigators have decades of experience being in law enforcement.

We are proud to have the only board-certified truck accident attorney in Wisconsin, certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA). This distinction underscores our dedication and expertise in handling truck accident cases.

Our team will fight to secure various forms of compensation, including:

Our team will fight to secure various forms of compensation, including:

Medical bills

Emergency medical expenses

Cost of prescription medication, physical therapy, and assistive devices

Vehicle repair costs

Property damage

Lost wages

Decreased earning ability

Pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Loss of enjoyment of life

Punitive damages, if applicable



· Accident Scene Evidence

· Police Reports

· Witness Statements

· Medical Records

· Telematics Data: Analyzing data from the truck’s systems to determine contributing factors.

· Company Records: Examining logs and maintenance records from the trucking company.

Inattentive driving

Failure to yield the right of way

Failure to monitor blind spots

Truck driver error, including an improper turn

Road rage

Improper passing

Disregarded traffic control

Driving left of center

Mechanical failure

Brake failure

Driver fatigue or drowsy driving

Overloaded cargo



Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs)

Neck injuries

Paralysis

Amputations

Spinal cord injuries

Internal injuries

Internal bleeding

Burns

Concussions

Broken bones

Other common injuries





We investigate many potential causes of accidents in truck crash cases.

Given the many factors and different issues at play, it's essential to contact us immediately to preserve evidence and begin building your case. Wisconsin law requires filing a lawsuit within three years of the accident, so timely action is crucial.

As a family-owned firm, we emphasize treating our clients with the care and respect we would offer our own family.

If you've been injured in a truck accident, don't hesitate to reach out to us. We offer free and confidential consultations, and we're available 24/7.

There’s never a fee until we win.