How Motorcycle Insurance Affects Your Accident Case

IF THE PERSON WHO HIT YOU IS INSURED:

Wisconsin law requires drivers to carry minimum liability insurance. If a car or truck driver causes your crash, you can file a claim with their insurance company. We will help you pursue maximum compensation. Also, consider your underinsured coverage from your own policy if the other party lacks sufficient insurance.

IF THEY ARE NOT INSURED OR DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH INSURANCE:

If the at-fault driver lacks insurance or has insufficient coverage, our motorcycle accident law firm will explore your options, including filing a claim with your own insurer under uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. Consulting with an experienced personal injury law firm is crucial. Consider other insurance options like medical payments coverage and UM/UIM coverage from various sources. Whether dealing with the other driver’s insurance or your own, Gruber Law Offices will protect your rights. Representation will also be especially important if the insurer tries to argue that you were negligent or responsible.

WISCONSIN’S COMPARATIVE NEGLIGENCE LAW:

Under Wisconsin’s comparative negligence law, if you are 51% or more at fault for an accident, you cannot recover damages. If you are less than 51% at fault, you can still recover damages, but they will be reduced by your percentage of fault. We frequently see insurance companies use this law against motorcycle riders, and we will fight hard to get you what you deserve.

