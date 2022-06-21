Best Place To Buy Gold Online: 10 Top Places to Purchase Buying Gold Online

Are you pondering over how you should go about buying gold online?

I know how overwhelming that can be. Especially when trying to avoid dodgy sites selling fake gold products.

But you know what? Whether you’re a newbie, or an experienced buyer looking to explore other options, we’ve compiled a list of safe sites that you can buy gold from.

With this review of the Best Place To Buy Gold Online, you’ll have options to buy from.

15 Best Online Gold Dealers: First Look

1. Goldco - Best Overall

Sponsored

Pros

Specialized in Gold IRA's

A+ BBB rating (Better Business Bureau)

Tons of learning resources

Great reviews

Reputable company

Cons

No own custodian/storage service

Payment options: Personal or cashier cheque/Debit Card/Credit card/PayPal/Wire transfers

Are you looking to safeguard your traditional investments against economic uncertainty? Then GoldCO’s forte; the Gold Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is best suited for you.

The self-directed Gold IRA plan is the Godfather of gold investors; It gives you access to FREE gold guidelines and ready GoldCo experts to help you roll over your IRA funds safely into high-quality Gold.

This is done in line with the Internal Revenue Service guidelines, so you won’t have to worry about the IRS breathing fire down your neck.

To get started, all you need to do is fund your account with $25,000 or more and select the Gold assets you are interested in. GoldCO’s specialists will then point out highly secured affiliate depositories like Equity Trust to store your gold.

The good thing is, whenever you wish to check in on your gold, you can do so on your phone using the customer dashboard.

To add to transparency, GoldCo is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an average 5-star rating on customer reviews.

2. American Bullion - Great for Professional Investors

Sponsored

Pros

Specialized in Gold IRA investment

Great customer support

Multiple accreditations

Fast processing time

Many learning resources

Cons

High account minimum ($50,000)

Payment options: Debit and Credit cards/PayPal/Wire transfer/Personal and Cashier cheques

If you are looking to convert some of your retirement resources like IRA and 401 k’s into gold bars/coins, let American Bullion work the magic.

I know how daunting purchasing gold can seem as a newbie, but with a FREE Gold Buyers Guide, you can learn the golden ropes in no time.

There are two possible ways for you to buy gold on American Bullion:

IRA Funds

Cash deposit

Wanna hear something cool? To welcome you onboard, you’ll have free storage space and $0 fees on your account in your first year.

You should note that the civilian depository offers high security, so it might be a better place to store your precious gold and avoid the lurking fear of someone breaking into your vault at home.

To show commitment to your asset’s security, the depository is insured by the Lloyds of London for up to $1 Billion.

3. US Gold Bureau - AWARD

Sponsored

Pros

High-quality gold coins

Prompt shipment

Intuitive website

Great educational tools

Reputable

Cons

Limited call support hours

Payment options: Wire transfer/PayPal/Major Credit cards/Check-by-phone

US Gold Bureau prides itself on trust and integrity, which is bolstered by the fact that they have over 15 years of experience!

You’ll have a good range of gold products to choose from; A great choice would be gold coins, which the US Gold Bureau seems to have perfected in terms of quality.

Need to safeguard your retirement? Easy, with the help of a US Gold Bureau expert, you can convert your IRA and even 401k assets into gold bars/coins for that peace of mind.

Better yet, there are many informational resources on investing tips and the latest market news, so you’ll be making informed gold investments in no time.

Prompt shipping? Yes. You will have your hands on gold within 14 days of your payment confirmation. Still, you can avoid the hassle of storing gold on your own by having it stored in the highly secured Texas Bullion Depository.

The icing on the cake; a return policy. You can return the shipment within 15 days after the 30-day inspection period.

4. Money Metals Exchange - Top Popular Bullion Broker

Sponsored

Pros

Live pricing

Premade portfolios

Available storage option

Wide gold variety

Affordable international shipping

Cons

Slow shipping

Payment options: Credit and Debit card/PayPal/Wire transfer/Money Order/ACH transfer

Do you fancy accessing a good variety of gold at a bargain? Then Money Metals Exchange might be the right online gold broker for you.

Being a little green on buying gold online shouldn’t limit you. Not when you can access a premade buyer portfolio and helpful education features.

It’s pretty easy to invest in gold with Money Metals. All you have to do is click on the gold product you want, the quantity desired, and initiate the checkout process by filling in your payment details. You can also opt to convert your IRA funds into gold assets with the help of an expert.

Within 2 days of payment confirmation, your shipment will be on its way, and usually, you will have your hands on some gold within 2-4 days. Wait, have I told you shipments worth $500 are free?

A 3-day return policy lets you return the package if you, unfortunately, change your mind, just inform the customer support within the window.

Money Metals boasts a secure state-of-the-art fully segregated depository charging ZERO insurance and shipping fees.

5. SD Bullion - Best Low Prices Choice

Sponsored

Pros

Wide selection of gold products

International shipping

Low prices

Great customer services

No additional purchase fees

Cons

3% - 5% return fee

Payment options: Bitcoin/Personal cheque/Debit Card/Credit card/PayPal/Wire transfers

Apart from selling at the cheapest market prices, at its heart, SD Bullion satisfies your golden needs with a wide variety of platinum bullion; including bars of between 1-5 oz.

No matter where in the neck-of-woods you are, SD Bullion has mostly likely got you covered; with free shipping on orders above $199.

Don’t fret, shipments are discreetly packaged, so you won’t have to fear for your gold’s safety.

The reality is, storing your gold at home can present some challenges. From just $9.99/month, you can have your gold stored at a safe segregated depository. The beautiful thing is that you can physically visit the depository, all you have to do is schedule in advance.

You can confidently lay back since the depository is insured by Lloyds of London for up to the melt value of the gold investment.

If you’re not impressed with the shipment, a return policy allows you to return the product in 3 days and wait for a customer support call to initiate a refund.

6. Kitco - Top Data Tools

Sponsored

Pros

Wide gold selection option

Informative features

Great customer service

User-friendly website

Cons

No live chat support

Payment options: Credit card/PayPal/Bank wire/Cheque/Online bill pay

If you want to make informed market decisions on the gold market, Kitco might just be the right site for you, with resourceful tools like live charts, market tools, and live commentaries.

Although it might seem a little daunting, the tools are not only for professional gold investors but also particularly helpful if you are a newbie. You can track the gold coins, bullions, or bars before making a purchase.

Well, unless you’re in the thick Amazon forest, international shipping would ensure your package discreetly reaches you. You can also opt to pay a little extra of the base $30 shipping to track your shipment

For security, you should let Kitco secure your gold in fortified vaults or depository centers in the USA, Hong Kong, and Canada.

The magic is; every time the gold market significantly changes, you can always receive news alerts on how to buy gold coins.

7. BGASC - Best For Gold Coins

Sponsored

Pros

A+ BBB rating

Fast shipping

Great customer care

Cons

5% returned shipment fees

Payment options: Credit card/Debit card/PayPal/Discover/American Express/VISA/MasterCard

Are you looking to buy some gold coins online? BGASC prides itself as an honest and efficient website to not only buy popular gold coins but also gold rounds, jewelry, and bars.

The cool part is; their edge is fast shipping, so you might have your hands on that precious gold coin sometime the next day after ordering. Shipment is $7.95, but free for orders worth $5,000 or more.

Tracking gold prices can be quite strenuous, but with BGASC’s price alerts, you will be notified of any significant price shift and still be able to view price charts from your phone.

On the rare occasion that your shipment is destroyed or doesn’t get to you entirely, worry not. The shipping insurance will have your shipment reshipped again. Talking about shipments, have I said you can track your package for free?

You’re not impressed by your gold? - In the unfortunate event that happens - you will have a 3-day window to return the shipment and get a refund.

8. Liberty Gold and Silver - Great Educative Resources

Sponsored

Pros

Affordable prices

24/7 customer support

No minimum order on most products

Cons

No IRA services of their own

Payment options: Wire transfer/Direct deposits/Personal and cashier cheques

Liberty Gold and Silver Coins cater to you by helping you make educated and informed decisions before purchasing gold and silver products. To back this up, you have 24/7 at your disposal for any inquiries you might have.

You can buy gold bullion coins and buy gold bars of even up to 1 kilogram. And yes, you can buy some gold using your IRA and 401 k funds with the help of an assigned expert, awesome right?

Liberty Gold and Silver believes in fast shipping, your shipment will be on its way to you in 1-3 days; with free shipping for orders worth $10,000 or more. To monitor, you will be offered a tracking number.

Don’t sweat it if you’re worried about the safety of your precious metal bullion. You can choose to have it securely stored at an insured and segregated offshore depository with Transcontinental Depository Service.

While it’s there, you can track it online and, for transparency, receive monthly statements about how your gold is doing.

10. Low Cost Bullion - Great for Newbies

Sponsored

Do you wish to buy some high-quality bullion coins at a low price without having to sacrifice safety? Then you’ve hit the jackpot with Low-Cost Bullion.

Not only can you buy gold in electronic payment, but you can also hedge your retirement funds by converting them into Gold with the help of an assigned specialist.

Also, you have access to real prices and can have new sales and promotions emailed to you to stay informed.

Here’s the good part; all your gold purchases will be shipped fast and securely for FREE. Yes, you won't have to pay a dime on shipping.

11. Golden Eagle Coins - Biggest Reputation

Sponsored

Golden Eagle Coins is the Tom Hanks of gold dealers. It’s been around since 1974, so you know there are a lot of things it’s doing right.

You’ll be spoilt for choice, with a wide selection of gold coins and hear this; rare coins like pre-1933 numismatic and foreign coins.

For orders above $99, you get free shipping, and you can check your order status to see how close your shipment is to you.

Golden Eagle Coins has tons of positive reviews and an A+ BBB rating.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an Online Gold Dealer?

An online gold dealer is a legally licensed online business that sells and buys gold products with the aim of making personal profits or buying and selling gold on behalf of other bullion dealers to earn a broker fee.

Who Is the Most Reputable Gold Dealer?

Reputable gold dealers earn respect for consistency and providing legitimate services to clients. On this account, the most reputable gold dealer would be GoldCo for its helpful gold buyer educational resources and genuinely affordable gold bullions.

Is It Safe To Buy Gold Online?

Yes, it is safe to buy gold online. The rule of thumb is to only buy gold from reputable and licensed online gold dealers. Most reputable sites usually display their licenses and insurances on their about page. You can also check user reviews to gauge safe online gold dealers.

What Is the Cheapest Way To Buy Gold?

There are many options to buy physical gold cheaply. Note, there’s a risk that cheap gold might be low quality or fake altogether. From our research, with SD Bullion you can buy genuine gold at the cheapest prices.

Should I Buy Gold Coins or Bars?

There is no conclusive answer on whether you should buy gold coins or bars. It depends on your needs and circumstances.

Here are factors to consider...

Premiums: Unlike gold bars, which are usually slightly bigger, coins tend to attract more additional charges above the stated market price in regards to extra costs.

Beginner/Professional investor: The availability, ease, and affordability of trading in bullion coins make it perfect for a new or first-time gold investor since gold bars are usually scarce and require way more capital to buy.

Flexibility: A gold bar will offer you great value when buying. However, the same isn’t guaranteed when selling. A gold coin on the other hand offers more room when selling and is ideal for someone that regularly trades gold.

How Much Gold Can I Buy Without Reporting?

Tax regulations might vary from state to state, the general rule to be on the safe side of the IRS is to report gold purchases worth more than $10,000. Still, some states don’t tax gold jewelry purchases.

Can You Buy Gold Bars From a Bank?

Yes. Although rare, you can purchase gold bars from a bank. Most banks however offer coins as opposed to bars.

How Much Gold Can You Own?

Fortunately, there’s no limit to how much gold you can own. As long as you can afford it, you can buy as much gold bullion as you wish.

What Is the Best Website To Buy Gold?

Economic history has proved time and again that you shouldn’t be comfortable with all your money in a financial institution. Thus, gold investments on online websites are a good way to hedge your assets against possible financial misfortune.

GoldCo offers the best all-round features for a pleasant gold buying experience. However, American Bullion and SD Bullion can be a great option if you’re looking for professional and small-scale gold investing respectively.

The general rule of purchasing gold coins is to be wary and only buy from a provably reputable dealer with good enough helpful resources.