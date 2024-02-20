White House to announce 'major sanctions package' against Russia

The Biden administration says it will announce a "major sanctions package" against Russia as a way to hold it accountable for Alexei Navalny’s death.

According to the White House National Security spokesperson, John Kirby, the sanction package will be unveiled Friday, but due to U.S. government policy he did not give more details other than that it will be “specifically supplemented with additional sanctions regarding Mr. Navalny’s death.”

Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption crusader who led massive protests against the Kremlin and was President Vladimir Putin's strongest opponent, died Friday at the age of 47 in a Russian prison, where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

Kirby stated on Tuesday that the U.S. hasn't determined the cause of his death but maintains that Putin bears the responsibility.

“Regardless of the scientific answer, Putin’s responsible for it,” Kirby said.

Following the announcement, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters the package coming will cover "a range of different elements of the Russian defense industrial base and sources of revenue for the Russian economy that power Russia's war machine” and focus on a broad range of targets to continue imposing costs on Russia for its actions against Navalny and Ukraine.

Additionally, Sullivan emphasized the urgent need for Congress to pass the National Security supplemental bill to support Ukrainein its fight against Russia's onslaught.

“These two events (Ukraine retreating from Avdiivka and Navalny’s death) are a reminder of just how high the stakes are and why we need Congress to stand up to Putin and take urgent action on this national security supplemental bill. The bill advances America's core national security interests in several ways,” said Sullivan. “We know that Putin doesn't just dream of conquering Ukraine; he has threatened our NATO allies, whom we are treaty-bound to defend.”

The sanctions announcement on Friday will coincide with the two-year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SEE MORE: Scripps News' 1-on-1 with Ukraine's ambassador amid US aid stalemate

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com