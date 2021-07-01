Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather service warns of Lake Michigan swimming danger

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4 Web Staff
Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan Milwaukee
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 08:12:03-04

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has warned against swimming in Lake Michigan this week because of dangerous conditions in the forecast.

The weather service says strong winds, threatening currents and waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected.

Forecasters say Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties have a high swim risk from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says 14 people have drowned so far this year in Lake Michigan, the most among the Great Lakes.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone