Warm temperatures roll in for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off with more sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs climb into the lower 70s across SE Wisconsin today - with upper 60s still possible close to Lake Michigan.
Memorial Day Weekend kicks off with more sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs climb into the lower 70s across SE Wisconsin today - with upper 60s still possible close to Lake Michigan. A mainly clear sky overnight will still allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunday & Memorial Day feature temperatures warming through the 70s at the Lakefront. 80s are likely farther inland.

The warmest air reaches southern Wisconsin by Tuesday & through the mid-week period. Highs will reach the lower/mid-80s near the Lake. A few spots inland could make a run toward 90 degrees. That's if a pop-up shower doesn't impact the temps on Wednesday.

Rain chances remain low throughout the 7-day forecast. However, there are some signals of a backdoor cold front late next week that could spark a few showers on Friday/Saturday. This may also lead to a drop in temperatures for next weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh:  70 Lake 76 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear            
Low: 50
Wind:  N 5mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 75 Lake 83 Inland

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warm
High:  80 Lake 86 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Pop-Up Shower
High: 82

