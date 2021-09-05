Sunny, warm and windy Sunday

MILWAUKEE — We're back to the sunshine Sunday!

Highs will climb into the low 80s by mid-afternoon.

It will be breezy with winds out of the west 10-15 mph, and gusts near 30 mph between 2-5 p.m.

There is a slight chance for a few light showers after sunset, otherwise skies will be mostly clear overnight.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s near the lakefront and in the low 50s inland Monday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Warmer air moves in Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s, before showers and a few thunderstorm develop along a cold front.

Severe weather is not expected, but we could get some pretty good downpours. Drier and cooler weather will round out next week.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy

High: 82

Wind: W 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight chance early, otherwise Mostly clear

Low: 59 Lakefront...53 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms

High: 82

Wind: SW/NW 15-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance

High: 75

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

