Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, warm, but windy Thursday

Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures today, but it's going to be windy. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s around the lunch hour, before temperatures start to cool through the remainder of the day. Wind gusts will be northwest 25-30 mph through most of the day and then weaken as we move into the evening.

A few rain, sleet, and snow showers return late Thursday night into Friday morning. The area will be split from northwest to southeast, with temperatures staying above freezing south of a line from Beaver Dam to Port Washington. This will keep precipitation as rain showers south, but north of this line expect some light snow into Friday morning with little accumulation possible on grass and elevated surfaces. Showers will wrap up around midday, but skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

We'll have split weather this weekend, with sunny skies Saturday and highs near 40 degrees, followed by rain showers Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Few rain and snow showers

Low: 34

Wind: N 5 mph

FRIDAY: Light rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

High: 44

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

High: 44

Wind: W 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Morning snow showers

High: 35

