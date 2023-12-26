Southeast Wisconsin weather: Falling temperatures Tuesday, mostly cloudy

Rain showers have lifted out of SE Wisconsin. 50 degree temperatures were registered around Milwaukee at midnight & will keep falling throughout the day. A mostly cloudy sky sticks around today with afternoon temperatures falling to around 40-degrees.

As an area of low-pressure continues to spin out over the central Plains, dry & cool air may filter out some of the clouds on Wednesday. Some sunshine is expected with highs reaching the lower 40s.

Another round of rain is possible late Wednesday into Thursday as the low-pressure system exits the region. If enough cool air can mix in, a light wintry mix is possible on Thursday.

TUESDAY: Falling Temperatures; Mostly CloudyHigh: 50; Falling to 40 by 3 pm

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 42

THURSDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Cloudy

High: 42

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

