Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance of light morning snow Thursday, followed by afternoon sprinkles

A little bit of light snow pushes in from the west this morning. Up to a half-inch of snow is possible north of Milwaukee. Most roads should remain wet, but just watch out for a few slippery spots.
Temperatures by this afternoon climb to around 40 degrees, along with the chance for a few sprinkles.

Mild weather continues right into the holiday weekend. Even though it will be gloomy, temperatures climb well into the 40s on Christmas Eve.

Another round of sprinkles or light rain showers is likely by the afternoon. We'll wake up to a temperature around 40 degrees on Christmas morning and another possible round of light rain Christmas Day, especially south of Milwaukee. Some wet snowflakes may try to mix in.

THURSDAY: Ch. Morning Light Snow. PM Sprinkles
High: 41
Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy.
Low: 33
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Light Rain Showers
High: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Mix, Especially South
High: 43

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Snow Likely At Night
High: 35

MONDAY: Rain/Snow Likely Early. Mostly Cloudy
High: 38

