Becoming sunny Thursday with breezy conditions

MILWAUKEE — After an eventful night, quiet weather returns for the rest of the week. Skies will gradually become sunny Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

It will breezy with winds starting out of the northwest before shifting to the northeast in the afternoon 10-15 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny Friday with temperatures slightly cooler and in the mid to upper 70s.

There is a chance for a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, otherwise we'll continue to see plenty of sunshine through the weekend and into next week.

Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, then mid 70s Sunday and Monday, before warming back into the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy

High: 80 Lakefront...84 Inland

Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy

Low: 64Wind: NE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 74 Lakefront...78 Inland

Wind: N/E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, Chance PM t-storms

High: 82

Wind: W 10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 75

Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 76