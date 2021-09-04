Watch
A few showers Saturday, otherwise sunny skies for Labor Day weekend

Showers will taper off in the later afternoon.
and last updated 2021-09-04 09:09:44-04

MILWAUKEE — A few showers will linger today, but gradually skies will clear by the evening.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s by the early afternoon.

Clear skies continue Saturday night with lows in the low 60s by the lake and mid 50s inland. Skies will be sunny Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

There is a slight chance for a few light showers Sunday night, but otherwise we'll have more sunny skies for Labor Day, Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s Tuesday, before showers and thunderstorms move through during the afternoon and evening with a cold front. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week with highs cooler and in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Few AM showers then gradual clearing
High: 76
Wind: S/W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clearl
Low: 61 Lakefront...55 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy
High: 82
Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 76
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms
High: 82
Wind: SW/NW 15-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance
High: 72
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

