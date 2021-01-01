Ubah Ali joined TMJ4 as a reporter and multimedia journalist in March 2021 and is excited to tell the stories that matter to YOU!

Ubah comes to Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Rochester, MN where she worked as a multimedia journalist.

She joined the KTTC and Fox 47 news team in February 2019 after graduating from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN where she majored in Mass Communications and minored in International Relations.

Ubah’s interest in journalism was sparked with an internship with Mayo Clinic’s Public Affairs Department. After that, she interned at KARE-11 and WCCO-TV.

In her free time, she loves traveling (she’s been to Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Caribbean), trying out new restaurants and shopping! Oh, and did we mention she once swam with sting rays in Grand Turks and Caicos?

If you would like to pass along a story idea or even recommended your favorite places to eat, feel free to send an email to Ubah.Ali@TMJ4.com or connect with her on Twitter @UbahDAli.