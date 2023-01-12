Top 5 Gut Health Supplements of 2023 – Experts Review of Digestive Supplements

Top 5 Gut Health Supplements For Optimal Digestive Health In 2023

The human body is a wondrous thing. Its many systems and processes and ways of fulfilling all the living we do every day is truly an amazing feat from moment to moment, let alone across the decades of life for which many of us are privileged to be around. Throughout this time there are a variety of interesting things our bodies do — mostly unbeknownst to us.

Among the many things our bodies do that we are largely unconscious about is to maintain a balance in our bellies. This balance allows us to break down the food we consume in order to wring out the nutrients and use them to produce energy and power — the building blocks of our physical selves. As you can imagine, such a balance, otherwise known as digestive health, is delicate. It doesn’t take much to throw it off and when that happens, the outcomes can be thoroughly undesirable. That’s why it’s important to know which supplements will help you retain a healthy gut.

This list of the best supplements to improve gut health will guide you on your way to a healthy, balanced system in no time.

1. Clear Probiotics - Best Overall Gut Health Supplement

Pros

Complete 100% money-back guarantee with no questions asked.

Vegan friendly and gluten free

Products are all made at cGMP certified and FDA-registered facilities

Cons

No free shipping to Canada

Product Features & Highlights

Clear Probiotics offers a user-friendly website that is functional as well as full of body wellness information that informs its customers on gut health information and probiotic supplement facts. The company includes information about what important probiotic strains are featured in their probiotic supplements as well as offers additional education for their customers if they wish to read further.

Clear Gut and Immunity Probiotic Blend is a 5-in-1 supplement that helps improve energy and boosts your immune function. This supplement has 20 billion CFUs which supports healthy intestines and healthy digestion. After maintaining a regular routine with Clear Gut and Immunity Probiotic Blend from Clear Probiotics you should expect a decrease in diarrhea, relief from bloating discomfort, and healthy bowel movements.

Pricing & Discounts

Clear Probiotics offers quick and hot discounts like flash 48 hour sales for a bonus $10 off coupon on top of additional savings perks from their company. They provide customers with subscription save services that are free to cancel at any time. Automatically providing customers with 30% percent off their first order is such a savings that they entice customers to keep coming back with 15% off orders every time after their first purchase. Shipping is also free for all orders within the continental US and a flat fee for only $8 for all orders for Canadian customers.

Why It Made This List

Clear Probiotics is clearly a good choice for customers looking to relieve heartburn and indigestion and add a 5-1 probiotic to their lifestyle. Their gut and immunity probiotic option also features a prebiotic making it a supplement that has so many features in it, it was hard for our review team not to include it in on this list.

2. Vitauthority - Contains Superfoods

Pros

All products are lab tested. Company promises that everything included on their labels are included in their supplements, “nothing more, nothing less”

All products naturally sourced, manufactured, and shipped directly from the USA

Supplements are 100% non-GMO, made with no dyes and no fillers

Cons

Contains some ingredients that might be allergens for some customers

Product Features & Highlights

Vitauthority leads the way in a probiotic supplement that helps support total body health but also has nutrients and organic superfoods in it. This probiotic supplement has got your back by supporting you and helping lift your spirits and your energy.

The Vitauthority SBO Probiotic Plus Greens includes 50 billion CFUs. This product differs from the rest because it includes an immunity boost from soil-based organisms or SBOs. Organic kale, spinach, spirulina, and broccoli are all superfoods that can be found in Vitauthority’s probiotics supplements, offering customers a variety of vitamins and nutrients that help support several body systems including the digestive system and even improve muscular endurance and aid improving inflammation. This product can be purchased for a one time price, 90 capsule bottles for $34.99.

Pricing & Discounts

Vitauthority offers free shipping and handling for their dietary supplements and other products. They also provide a 60-day money back guarantee, even if the product has been opened and used. Vitauthority wants their customers to be completely satisfied with their products. Customers of Vitauthority have the chance to become VIP members of the company which gives them a 25% discount on every purchase for their probiotic supplements. Vitauthority also works with payment plan company Sezzle offering their customers the opportunity to pay in four convenient options and providing products to be received immediately rather than having to wait for the balance to be paid off first.

Why It Made This List

Having the benefits of improved nutrient absorption through this probiotic supplement is amazing but having the added benefit of a boosted immune system is something our review team couldn’t ignore. The beneficial bacteria is something we can’t ignore when it comes to improved gut health and this product seems to do it all.

3. Probiotic 40-Billion - Promotes Good Bacteria

Pros

Lactose free, gluten free, and non-GMO

Features ingredients found in organic substances as well as four beneficial bacteria

Helps improve skin quality as well as urinary tract health

Cons

Has limits on refund policy

Product Features & Highlights

Probiotic 40-Billion doesn’t leave their customers out when it comes to making sure they understand the benefits of probiotics. Their website features not only media outlet information that includes references to their products but also features doctor documentation to thoroughly explain gut health, what health supplements are, the best way to evaluate dietary supplements, and how important digestive health is.

Probiotic 40-BIllion is a probiotic supplement that helps maintain digestive flora and helps build up a healthy digestive system with beneficial blends of healthy bacteria. Each morning and day, it is recommended to take a Probiotic 40-billion supplement to achieve a healthy gut lifestyle and improve overall digestive health. The bacteria in Probiotic 40-billion assists in replenishing the bacteria in your gut, helping you fight harmful bacteria and have a gut that is strengthened and healthy.

Pricing & Discounts

Probiotic 40-Billion is offering a buy three get one free promo on their website for new customers. They also offer all US residents a 5 percent off discount. Most of their products are offered through bundling options beginning at relatively mid-range pricing points with single purchase options to four month supply options. Probiotic 40-Billion offers a price match guarantee on all of their products and the company does take pride in their excellent customer service department.

Why It Made This List

Probiotic 40-BIllion impressed our review time with its high-quality ingredients and its shelf sustainability product life. The digestive flora included in this supplement is highly beneficial to have regulation and is even helpful to boost mood which makes us happy to try it!

4. Probulin - Best with Prebiotics & Postbiotics

Pros

Broad-spectrum prebiotic & postbiotic digestive support

45-day guarantee

MAK-Trek 3-D Delivery System

Cons

Company suggests the product should be used for 3 months to see long-lasting benefits.

Product Features & Highlights

The Probulin Total Care Probiotic is a doctor-formulated combination of 15 prebiotic and postbiotic scientifically-based strains. This probiotic supplement contains 20 billion cfu’s, a full eight billion of which are from fermented fruits and vegetables.

Probulin’s Total Care Probiotic provides full digestive health and immune function support and was created by a doctor with more than two decades of experience and who is fully board-certified.

The Probulin MAK-Trek 3-D Delivery System is a proprietary addition to this product that protects and hydrates the supplement. This nourishing system ensures that this positive bacteria survives your digestive enzymes via its “seaweed submarine”. This term refers to the brown seaweed used as a barrier to help the Probulin Total Care Probiotic make it to the intestines. Prebiotics serve to nourish this probiotic and Probulin’s unique isotonic delivery employs electrolytes to keep the product hydrated.

Pricing & Discounts

Probulin offers 25 percent off your first order when you use the subscribe and save option to have regular deliveries of your favorite gut health products and dietary supplements , like the Probulin total care probiotic supplement featured on this list. In addition, the subscription service also then grants 20 percent off each subsequent order, as well. You can also gain 10 percent off your order with an email signup, which is presented as an option as soon as you visit the website.

Why It Made This List

Probulin’s Total Care Probiotic reached our top list of the best gut health supplements for a wide variety of reasons. Including both pre- and postbiotics, the proprietary MAK-Trek 3-D Delivery System, and being “shelf stable,” or able to be stored safely on the shelf are but a few reasons. The product is also shipped in cold packaging to ensure the probiotics arrive live and ready to work their magic toward creating a stable, healthy, and efficient gut.

5. Poophoria - Best for Daily Use

Pros

Well-known company that has been featured on CBS News, Market Watch, NBC, USA Today, and Fox

Privacy is respected - all items shipped discreetly

Customers can count on free shipping.

Cons

Centered more toward a monthly-subscription service which might not be a good fit for some

Product Features & Highlights

Poophoria features a small product inventory but one that is straight forward to the customer. They offer a supplement they call Harmony which contains beneficial bacteria strains that help reduce constipation and help with stools that are softer. Poophoria also features a product that is a fiber rich powder, Rhythm. Rhythm assists with developing good digestive health by improving regular bowel movements, reducing diarrhea, and reducing abdominal pain associated with tense abdominal muscles.

Poophoria’s Premium Daily Probiotic Harmony is an easy, take one daily probiotic supplement that has the strains of the most importance of healthy bacteria that are doctor recommended. Each bottle for the price of $39 includes 30 capsules that contain 20 billion cfu probiotic blend in each capsule.

Pricing & Discounts

Poophoria offers its customers customer codes to unlock money off its already discounted value bundles. Having three options, the company has monthly delivery services available for their products and you can combine value bundles for their products to provide the ultimate comfort for your digestive tract health. Poophoria offers free shipping as well as provides 20% off for their subscribers and even offers easy cancellation at any time if you are not happy with their products. Poophoria also offers a 30-day guarantee; if you are unsatisfied with their products you are fully refunded.

Why It Made This List

Poophoria and its popularity are a big reason why our review team had to include this brand in our probiotic of choice. Poophoria makes pooping regularly a thing of the present by easily pairing their two products, a daily probiotic supplement and a daily fiber powder, making probiotics an easy transition into your life for a healthy happy gut.

What is Gut Health?

There are a lot of factors that affect your gut health. For example, the food you eat and how you prepare it can have a significant impact on the health of your gut.

Probiotics are live bacteria that can be found in foods like yogurt and kefir, as well as supplements. These beneficial bacteria, along with digestive enzymes and other natural chemicals, help to maintain a healthy balance in the intestines. Probiotics can also be found in fermented vegetables like kimchi, sauerkraut, or pickles.

There is no one way to improve your gut health because everyone is different, but there are some things that all people should consider doing to keeping their gut healthy: eating probiotic-rich foods and taking probiotic supplements; avoiding foods with gluten or sugar; drinking lots of water; exercising regularly; managing stress levels; and getting enough sleep. The takeaway: It's not just what you eat, but how much of it and how often you get to eat it that affects nutrient absorption and your gut health.

What to Look for When Buying Best Gut Health Supplements

There are an overwhelming amount of probiotics on the market and knowing which one works best for you can seem daunting. Choosing the best probiotic supplements that work for you needs to be more than just about which one is reviewed best for weight loss. There can be real health benefits to probiotic supplements and users can find some physical relief and improve quality of life. So how do you know which are best?

Every probiotic supplement bottle is going to include viable bacteria per dose on the label or CFU which means colony forming unit. It is suggested that probiotics be taken in large doses for you to obtain the medical and physical benefits that probiotics have. 1 million CFU’s per gram is suggested by researchers for there to be observable effect from probiotic supplements. The reason why this number is so large is not only does the body break down a lot of these bacteria but it must also survive this process as well as then be able to have the ability to provide the benefits to the body as intended.

Purchasing probiotics that feature messaging about the particular bacteria strains they use is essential in ensuring that you are getting the best probiotic. Looking at the messaging on the labels is important and when reading about the product try to find products that feature messaging that include information that the strains of bacteria featured in their products are specifically ones that are similar or the same as ones that they have used in clinical trials. It is also important to make sure the messaging and advertisement includes that the same dose was used because you are wanting to ensure that the product you are using is going to have the same effectiveness as the product that they studied.

Another great way to make sure that you are purchasing the best probiotic supplements is to make sure the company that you are purchasing them from has multiple levels of testing. It is important for products to be tested from the time the ingredients are harvested and processed all the way to manufacturing. CFUs are live organisms and have the ability to die if the product temperature isn’t regulated. The organisms must be alive in order for the probiotic supplement to have a beneficial effect on the body.

Benefits of Probiotic Supplements

Living with anxiety of constant fear of gas in public, diarrhea in inconvenient locations, inability to fit in your clothing because of persistent bloating, and other daily hindrances due to unhealthy gut issues is a stressor you just don't need in your daily life. A vast majority of unhealthy gut issues are caused by having too much bacteria that is actually harmful in your gut. Taking a probiotic supplement is a way to help add more healthy bacteria to your digestive tract, helping you achieve improved gut health.

Harmful bacteria can have a negative impact on your weight. Healthy bacteria strains can help digestive enzymes more easily break down food and turn it into energy, which burns off and reduces calorie intake. Unhealthy bacteria does not break down the food as well, which impacts nutrient absorption and essentially causes your body to store the food as fat. This results in you gaining weight, being unable to take weight off, or not being able to maintain the weight goals you wish to achieve. Introducing probiotic supplements into your dietary routine can help balance the scale so to speak, improving the healthy bacteria, reducing the unhealthy bacteria, and assisting you in getting your weight loss goals back on track for a healthier lifestyle.

Natural Ways to Improve Gut Health

In case you were thinking you didn’t have enough on your plate, now comes another helping of internal responsibility: gut health. There are some natural ways to obtain gut health but like most adults, where do you even start? Consult the internet like any other average person and you’ll find the number one way to improve practically any physical ailment in your life is to reduce stress. Ha! What else do you have interwebs?

In all honesty, stress is a great place to start. Reducing stress is just one natural way to naturally improve gut health. Adding to that list is making sure you are getting enough rest which is linked to reduced stress levels. A rested and restful mind can help regulate your GI system. When the body is under extreme stress the intestines become more permeable, or allow fluids to absorb and pass through them with more ease. Because of this ease and the increased levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, it contributes to having a “leaky gut” or having toxins leak into the bloodstream.

Drinking in excess is a contributing factor to an unhealthy gut. Drinking beverages with an alcohol content can cause in extreme cases if done regularly and abused cirrhosis, or late stage liver disease caused by chronic alcoholism. The liver can only endure flushing out so many toxins from alcoholic beverages and eventually begins to fail. Liver failure results in liver lesions, abdominal swelling, gastrointestinal bleeding, and in late stage failure death. Opting to abstain from alcoholic beverages is beneficial to not only avoid physical harm to the liver but also to avoid heartburn, ulcers, intestinal inflammation, and chronic discomfort.

A healthy gut means exercise. The good news here is that it doesn't mean a high intensity, high cardio workout. A large portion of your immune system is found in your gut which means it is rather important to maintain gut health. Exercise is a key component in doing this. Within the body, there are microbes and digestive enzymes that support having a healthy digestive system. Exercise can increase and boost the amount of healthy microbes and digestive enzymes located in the digestive tract that can not only decrease your risk for type 2 diabetes but also reduce your risk for GI inflammation. Exercises that revolve around low impact and low intensity training are key for positive gut health effect so opt for long walks and strength training with weights at your own speed.

Digestive health that is happy gut health means finding a happy medium with your diet and the food you consume. One great way to do this is to eat a fiber-rich diet. This can be done in a few different ways. First, you can opt for choosing foods that are rich in fiber. Naturally you think of vegetables first when choosing to eat healthier and support overall body health. Fennel is a great way to add fiber to your diet and promote improved overall gut health and you can incorporate some fresh fennel in pestos or salsas which aren’t bad ways to bring in some fiber. Sweet potatoes are another way to include fiber into your diet, especially around the holidays. Spinach and carrots are also two veggies that are fiber rich and can be easily added to a number of yummy stir fries or veggie pasta toss meals that won’t seem like you are having to add too much to your diet where it seems overwhelming with new foods and new changes.

If you are looking to be bold, fermented foods are extremely high in fiber and promote healthy digestion by adding healthy bacteria in the digestive tract and eliminating harmful bacteria in their intestines. Yogurt is an immediate go-to for fermented food items, comes in a variety of flavors and brands, and is sure to have a type that anyone can add into their diet. An important thing to remember about yogurt is that it is high in sugar so make sure to follow a balanced diet or opting for sugar free yogurt and sweetening it naturally with honey or other natural syrups or sweeteners. Kombucha is a fermented beverage that can be enjoyed on the go making gut health easily achieved for busy lives. Another great fermented food option is miso. Next time you got to grab sushi with your friends, get a bowl of miso soup. Miso is fermented soybean paste and can also be used as a seasoning if you are an ambitious chef and like to try new flavors in the kitchen.

Do Probiotic Supplements Have Any Side Effects?

Probiotics can naturally be found in foods, beverages, and in supplements like the ones our review team has recommended above. Many users have not had any side effects with probiotic supplements other than helping achieve improved gut health and having positive side effects, eliminating some of the side effects they experience from chronic disease and illness that have affected their lives from conditions like irritable bowel syndrome or gastritis.

In the event there are side effects, they are mild and have been limited to a small percentage of users. Some of the side effects have ranged from mild gastrointestinal issues, occasional headaches, and with any supplement allergy or intolerance based on usage per individual.

The reported side effects of mild gastrointestinal discomfort have revolved around mainly mild bloating and occasional gas. There have been other users that have experienced constipation when introducing probiotic supplements into their routine. The best way to combat these mild issues is to start by only taking a small dose of a probiotic supplement first, not the entire suggested amount on the instructions of the product.

Probiotic supplements, when taken as directed, can greatly improve digestive health but should be taken slowly to avoid digestive health issues so the body can better adjust to the supplement as part of a new dietary routine. As always if you are unsure of the effects of a new supplement on the body, consult your doctor before taking anything new.

Some migraine sufferers might be wary of fermented foods due to that being a common trigger of migraines. Amines substances, which are found in protein probiotic-rich fermented foods, can decrease or increase blood flow which, for amine-sensitive individuals, can definitely be a trigger food for migraines and headaches. Histamines, tryptamine, and tyramine can all be found in probiotic rich foods and supplements, which have all been found to excite the nervous system.

If you have found that biogenic amines are a trigger area for your headaches, using a probiotic supplement that is without amines is a better way for you to have a better control of triggering effects of headaches for you when using probiotic supplements in your life to the road towards a healthy gut.

Common chronic conditions can be attributed to inflammation that is endured for a long amount of time. Some of these inflammation issues can even include unhealthy gut problems.

Gut Health Analysis and Research

In analyzing the gut microbiome of pregnant women, a study found that certain bacteria in the gut are associated with pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. In another study investigating the gut microbiome of infants born vaginally, researchers found that mothers who delivered via cesarean delivery had a different gut microbiome compared to those who delivered vaginally. They also found that babies born vaginally have a different gut microbiome than babies delivered via C-section, but that the differences in their gut microbiomes do not appear to be associated with any health risks.

In other research, bacteria in the gut microbiome has been shown to play an important role in regulating metabolic processes and insulin sensitivity . These changes are directly linked to diet as they occur when individuals switch from a high-carbohydrate/low-fat diet to a low-carbohydrate/high-fat diet or vice versa.

FAQ

What is the gut microbiome?

Gut microbiome is the community of microorganisms (such as bacteria, fungi) that live in the gastrointestinal tract. The microbiota include hundreds of different species with a wider diversity than exist on Earth’s surface due to their ability to metabolize complex molecules and they are vital for good digestive health.

What is the gut microbiome composition?

The composition of the gut microbiome changes throughout a person’s lifetime, and is dependent on diet and lifestyle. In general, the gut microbiome consists of bacteria such as Bacteroides species and Ruminococcus species, fungi such as Aspergillus fumigatus and Candida albicans, viruses, archaea (e.g., euryarchaeota), protists (e.g., Trich omonas vaginalis), and a diverse group of anaerobic microbes that includes Clostridium species, Bacteroides longum, and Prevotella pastoris.

The gut microbiome is the community of microorganisms that reside in the intestinal tract. The gut microbiome helps to digest food and synthesize vitamins, among other functions. It also wards off potential pathogens by breaking down chitin that can be found on pathogenic bacteria.

How does the gut microbiome change over time?

The composition of the gut microbiome also appears to change with age and this shift has been shown to alter the expression of genes in the liver and adipose tissue. Furthermore, these changes in gene expression have been suggested as a possible explanation for why certain metabolic disorders affect different parts of the body in older individuals.

Over time, gut bacteria changes the nature of the gut permeability barrier, allowing macromolecules such as proteins to leave the body through this system. This is due to modifications in tight junction protein expression and alterations in sialic acid composition. As a result, altered gut bacteria composition leads to reduced Immunoglobulin A (IgA) synthesis and increased translocation of immune complexes into other organs such as the heart and brain.

The diversity within an individual's microbiome can also be influenced by what they consume and where they live. In particular, bacterial communities in the gut microbiome of people from a rural community were shown to be much different from that of those in the city.

The immune system consists of two sides, the cellular side and the humoral side. The cellular side is involved in defending against pathogens such as bacteria and viruses whereas the humoral side is responsible for producing antibodies to fight various infections like measles, mumps or chickenpox.

Coincidentally, while IgA regulates bacteria and viruses, IgG regulates infections . IgA is a type of immunoglobulin that is transported through the lymphatic system and absorbed in the gut. IgA controls pathogens because it is a type of antibody which has 2 specific functions: one is to bind to bacteria and viruses, and the other is defending against cancer cells. IgA may or may not be present in certain infections but its presence mostly depends on the type of infection that a patient has. For example, patients with measles have high levels of IgA in their bloodstream because they need an extra defense from those who are trying to attack them.

Conclusion

The importance of maintaining a healthy gut cannot be understated. The brands on this list of the best supplements for improved gut health will help you maintain gut health and feel better about yourself overall. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to try to navigate the wide range of options out there and focus solely on the best of the best.

