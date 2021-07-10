National anthem singer and Bucks organization anxiously await Game 3 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is gearing up for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but right before the NBA stars take to the court, it’s Ben Tajnai's time to shine. He has been singing the National Anthem for the Bucks organization for 6 years and said it still feels surreal that the Bucks are in the finals.

"I’m so excited I have been waiting forever for this my entire life,” said Tajnai.

Tajnai said singing throughout the playoffs has been a dream come true, and it’s the fans that have made the atmosphere fun and electric.

Around 25,000 fans are expected in the Deer District, and Fiserv Forum is sold out. For Tajnai, performing in front of a large crowd in a national spotlight comes with nerves, but he said he will arrive early to soak in every moment.

“I think I might cry honestly, I have been looking forward to a moment like this for a long time, and so this opportunity I don’t take for granted in the slightest, it’s a really big deal to me,” said Tajnai.

While Tajnai is anxiously awaiting for game three, so is Buck’s president, Peter Feigin.

“I feel nervous, a little stomach sickness, excited I want the game to happen, to get a win and move on to the next game,” said Feigin.

He said the finals is not only about making history on the court, but it’s also an opportunity to highlight the City of Milwaukee, worldwide.

“We are beyond excited to show off this jewel of a city to everybody in the world,” said Feigin.

The Bucks play the Suns at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee Sunday. They're currently down in the series with the Suns leading 2-0.

