Award-winning journalist Symone Woolridge is proud to be a new member of TMJ4’s news anchor team. Symone joined TMJ4 News at the end of March 2022.

A native of Evanston, Illinois, Woolridge joined TMJ4 after anchoring and reporting in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to that, she worked for a news station in Tupelo, Mississippi where she was a reporter and the station’s first weekend morning anchor.

Woolridge also worked as an associate producer and multimedia journalist in Carterville, IL. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. In her most recent role at WREG-TV in Memphis, Woolridge was the station’s first breaking news anchor for the weekday morning show. She covered everything from crime to severe storms.

She also had her own weekly segment called “Bright Spot,” which highlighted positive news happening in the area. Woolridge finds it extremely rewarding to recognize and highlight people doing positive things and succeeding, especially in underserved communities.

Growing up near the Milwaukee area, Symone feels at home in the Midwest and is excited to be back.

“My family still lives in Illinois and after pursuing my career hours away from them, I now get to continue doing what I love with them right here with me as they watch and support me from a front row seat. This move means a lot to them and to me. It’s certainly a full circle moment. I’m back near where I started and who I started with,” said Woolridge.

In addition to being a self-proclaimed “newsie,” Woolridge is a sports fan, dog lover and foodie.