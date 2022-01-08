Jordan Stolz's parents react to their son's historic and record breaking performance

MILWAUKEE — A record setting performance for 17-year-old speedskater Jordan Stolz of Kewaskum Thursday night broke a 16-year-old record with the fastest thousand meters at the Pettit National Ice Center.

TMJ4's Lance Allan caught up with his parents, Dirk and Jane.

Mom says she didn't even want her son on the backyard family pond when he started. All agree now that he has a legitimate shot to medal in Beijing as a teenager.

"This is all he's been going for," Jane said. "He's just been every day, as fast as he can go. Go, go, go. That's what he's done. He was very tiny, and the first time he was on the ice and he was on the pond, and he fell and he fell. And the first couple of minutes he said, this ice is way too slippery! And I thought I'm saving this, because when you get to be an Olympian, we're going to put this on a commercial. They're like no! And I pulled it out a couple months ago. They're like oh, oh. We might be using it."

Lance Allan asked Dirk what his first thought was when he saw not only his son go to the Olympics, but set a track record.

"He's been working so hard," Dirkk said. "I mean, super, super hard. He's just such a go-getter. Such a work ethic. And I figured he was going to do it at some point. I didn't think it was going to be at such a mount here. But yeah. It was quite surprising. And his consistent sleep. And all the training that he's done. I think it just paid off. Everything clicked."

Parents weren't allowed inside the Pettit Center, so Dirk and Jane became "volunteers" so they could watch Jordan.

"I volunteered for this little spot and this little position. I'm so glad I did. My son didn't want me to, but I'm like, but I want the cool jackets and the gift that you get so," Jane said "He was whining. But I'm like, I got in now. They cancelled. So very, very happy."

Lance Allan asked Dirk what it was like to be there.

"Oh, it was just awesome," Dirk said. "It would be so hard to miss something like that. I mean you can watch it on TV, but it's not the same. It's just not."

"I felt kind of bad there wasn't a crowd there. There was a lot less excitement," Jordan sid. "You know, I was really looking forward to this all year with all the people."

Lance Allan asked Jordan's parents if they can believe that their son is an Olympian at 17-years-old.

"Hard to believe but, we'll see how far he can go," Dirk said "I think he's just going to keep getting faster. He's 17 and not mature yet, and I don't know what he's got yet."

