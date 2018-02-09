Waukesha native and UW-Madison grad, Brianna Decker, says it's "gold or bust" for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 26 year old is a forward for the Women's U.S. National Hockey team.

This will be Decker's second Olympic Games, since she was also part of the silver medal winning team in Sochi.

"I know we've come up short a few times in the past but we've learned to deal with that pressure and we enjoy it," Decker said. "Our goal is to win the gold medal."

The 2018 US Women's Hockey Olympic team is also coming off of a 2017 world championship that was the team's first on U.S. soil.

Decker was recently named MVP in the tournament and she was also named top forward in 2017.

She says she is confident that they have the right group to take home a gold medal for the USA this time around.

It's been an anxious four-year wait for the U.S. after coming in second place in the overall medal count in 2014, trailing Russia by five medals. The U.S. took home 28 gold medals in all.

The official uniforms for the U.S. Olympic teams were revealed Wednesday as well.

Olympians will be sporting a white water repellant jacket, and the iconic Polo Ralph Lauren horse symbol with the U.S. Olympic team logo and the American flag on the sleeve.