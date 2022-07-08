Watch Now
Packers Road Trip to visit fans in Wisconsin July 13-17

Posted at 7:20 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 08:20:23-04

GREEN BAY — The Packers organization announced in press release on Thursday afternoon that the Packers Road Trip to visit fans will begin July 13 and end July 17.

On a Packers themed bus President/CEO Mark Murphy will be with alumni Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz and Scott Wells traveling all-around Wisconsin.

The bus departs Lambeau field at 8 a.m. July 13 and will return July 17 sometime in the afternoon.

Here are the cities the bus will be stopping along their trip: New London, Waupaca, Wausau, Thorp, Hudson, Prescott, La Crosse, Onalaska, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point.

