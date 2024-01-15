Lance Allan asks is a Packers Cowboys game the essence of the NFL?

“It’s a great rivalry,” former Packers Cornerback Tramon Williams says. “I’ve never lost in this building though so it’s pretty sweet for me.”

Lance Allan asks I think I know but what’s your favorite memory?

“You know Super Bowl 45 of course!” Williams says with a laugh. “Batting down the last pass. Something I’ll never forget.”

