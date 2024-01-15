Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Lance Allan asks is a Packers Cowboys game the essence of the NFL?

Lance Allan asks is a Packers Cowboys game the essence of the NFL?
Posted at 10:57 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 23:57:18-05

Lance Allan asks is a Packers Cowboys game the essence of the NFL?

“It’s a great rivalry,” former Packers Cornerback Tramon Williams says. “I’ve never lost in this building though so it’s pretty sweet for me.”

Lance Allan asks I think I know but what’s your favorite memory?

“You know Super Bowl 45 of course!” Williams says with a laugh. “Batting down the last pass. Something I’ll never forget.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device