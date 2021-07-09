Watch
Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Matt York/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 09, 2021
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title.

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead.

The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.

Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee.

Game 3 is Sunday in Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

