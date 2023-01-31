Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week one week after Jrue Holiday earns title

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One week after Jrue Holiday earned the title, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The NBA announced the new player of the week on Monday, acknowledging Giannis' latest stats including the fact that he led the Bucks to a 4-0 record. This past week, Giannis averaged 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 62.4% from the field and 46.7% from three.

He began last week by scoring 29 points in the road win over the Pistons last Monday. Then, on Wednesday, he scored 33 points and had 14 rebounds in the Bucks' win against the Nuggets. And even more impressive, he ended the week with consecutive 40+ point games.

This is the third time this seen, and 19th time overall, that Giannis has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

This week's title comes after Giannis was named a captain for the NBA All-Star game next month.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip