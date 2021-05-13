Watch
Future MVP on the way: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger are expecting baby #2

Baby Antetokounmpo #2 is coming!

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are expecting a new bundle of joy. Riddlesprigger made the announcement on her Instagram.

Riddlesprigger also announced the launch of her new brand, "Sincerely, Mariah."

"Becoming a mom has helped me realize what I am capable of; physically, mentally and emotionally," wrote Mariah on Instagram. "My son has taught me more about patience, perseverance and passion in these past 15 months than I have ever known...Baby #2 is on the way and I’m in for even more life lessons!"

Riddlesprigger and Antetokounmpo welcomed baby Liam Charles in February 2020.

