Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Yes please
Not now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Go
Weather
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Live Weather Cams
Weather Maps
Travel Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Science Experiments
Weather Blog
Weather Kids
Traffic
News
Local News
Decision 2020
National
The Rebound Milwaukee
We're Open
I-Team
Positively Milwaukee
Project: Drive Sober
Call 4 Action
Links
Submit News Tips
Alexa
Sports
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Bucks
Friday Football Frenzy
Sports Glance with Lance
Green & Gold One Minute Drill
Photo Galleries
Videos
Live Newscasts
Youtube Channel
The Morning Blend
There's More in Store at Sendik's
The Blend Gives Back
What's for Dinner?
Entertainment
Summer Like a Rockstar
TV Listing
Community Calendar
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Watch NBC Shows
About Us
Contact Us
News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
Support
Alexa
Watch TMJ4 News anywhere
Contests
Insuring Small Business presented by Network Health
The Morning Blend Gives Back
Featured Content
Season Opener Prediction Challenge
The Blend Gives Back
Job of the Day
Grow with Melinda
Everyday Health
Conquering Addiction
Financial Fitness
Your Health Matters
Play the TODAY'S TMJ4 News Game
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers
Weather
Traffic
Submit A News Tip
Coronavirus
We're Open
The Rebound
The Rebound
Positively Milwaukee
Contests
Quick links...
Weather
Traffic
Submit A News Tip
Coronavirus
We're Open
The Rebound
Positively Milwaukee
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Skin Care
Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku