The 10 things people Googled the most in 2017

There’s no doubt that 2017 has been an eventful year.

Between multiple hurricanes, the loss of several notable celebrities, fads that took the nation by storm (looking at you, fidget spinners) and a spectacular solar eclipse, there was a lot going on this year.

And what do people do when they want to keep up with what’s going on in the world? They Google it, of course. Google has released the most popular search terms in the U.S. in 2017.

Top Searches

Here are the top 10 most searched topics of the year in the U.S.:

9. Aaron Hernandez

6. Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

2. Matt Lauer

While those were the top 10 search terms overall, Google also delved deeper into people’s search habits and broke it down into categories.

Top Recipes

The top 10 recipe searches in the U.S., for example, may surprise you. It seems that rather than trying to keep up with the latest in culinary trends, most people kept it basic, with the top two spots being “Beef Stroganoff recipe” and “Apple Crisps recipe.”

Here’s the complete top 10:

2. Apple Crisps recipe

3. Corn Casserole recipe

4. Brine Turkey recipe

7. Pork Chops recipe

9. Yams recipe

10. Hashbrown Casserole recipe

Most-Searched Movies

When it came to the year’s most-searched-for movies, not surprisingly, a lot of the year’s biggest blockbusters and most buzzed-about films made the top 10:

4. “Get Out”

6. “Logan”

7. “Baby Driver”

10. “Dunkirk”

Other categories include musicians, TV shows, songs/lyrics, people, global news, actors, consumer tech, elections, global sporting events, how-to’s, losses and memes. Check out the complete list and see if your search habits are in line with the rest of the country!

