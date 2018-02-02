Grandma calls out grandson at 7 a.m. for not wishing her 'Happy Birthday'

The thing about grandmas (aside from how awesome they are) is that most of them have seen a lot of birthdays. Still, that doesn’t give you an excuse to forget about them.

Twitter user @dae_gore found this out the hard way when he didn’t wish his grandmother a happy birthday within a reasonable span of time. And apparently, his grandmother feels that a reasonable time by which to acknowledge one’s birthday is very early in the morning:

My grandma ain’t give nobody time to wake up good and brush they teeth this morning pic.twitter.com/28ld3tZPhV — Dae (@dae_gore) January 23, 2018

“My grandma ain’t give nobody time to wake up good and brush they teeth this morning,” Dae tweeted on Jan. 23, along with a screen grab of a text from his grandma time-stamped at 7:03 a.m.

“Happy birthday to my self[sic] hadn’t heard from my grandson thanks,” the text read.

I guess Grandma wakes up early.

Now, only Dae knows whether he would have remembered to wish his grandmother a happy birthday if only she had given him a little bit of time, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. Dae went on to say that he tried to wish his grandmother a happy birthday later in the day but, apparently, Grandma does not subscribe to the theory of “better late than never.”

UPDATE: I texted her back and called. No reply — Dae (@dae_gore) January 23, 2018

Finally, Dae appealed to Grandma using a tried and true method: bribing her with food.

UPDATE II: She finally answered after 12hrs. Acted like she ain’t know who I was. Promised I’d take her out for dinner next time I come home. Regained her whole memory lol — Dae (@dae_gore) January 24, 2018

Grandma eventually relented, and the internet got a kick out of following the exchange between her and her grandson. In fact, his original tweet has garnered more than 62,000 retweets and 273,000 favorites, and Grandma’s savage burn has left the internet in tatters.

You really can’t really blame Grandma, though. I mean, this other grandson gave his grandmother a birthday ride and an announcement over his car’s stereo speakers, so I think a text before noon is reasonable. Maybe if Dae wants to make up for it, he can pay for a photo shoot like the one this grandmother got done on her 98th birthday.

[h/t: Mashable]

