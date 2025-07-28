Get Outside, Not Just for Fun—But for Healthy Eyes

Experts warn that myopia is surging among children nationwide, largely driven by too much screen time and not enough time spent outdoors. But simple steps this summer could help protect their vision.



Childhood myopia, or nearsightedness, is becoming a national health concern, with rates expected to double in the next few years and affect half of all children by 2030. Eye care experts point to an increasingly indoor, screen-based lifestyle as a key driver of the surge. Science is clear: kids need at least 90 minutes outdoors each day to support healthy vision development, yet many fall far short.



But outdoor time alone is not enough. MiSight 1 day contact lenses, worn by 175,000 children, are the first and only FDA-approved soft contact lens to slow the progression of myopia in children.



