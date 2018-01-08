Who Serves Up Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary?

It's safe to say that the people of Milwaukee love their Bloody Mary's! Local bars and restaurants are constantly innovating to create better mixes and more elaborate garnishes. But who has the BEST Bloody in the city??? We'll find out at Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation's (GLHF) annual Milwaukee's Best Bloody competition! Joining us to discuss this tasty event and how it will help fund the important work of the GLHF are Danielle Baxter from GLHF and Ilena Rivera from Lowlands Group, one of the competitors in this year's event.

Milwaukee’s Best Bloody will be held Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Italian Community Center from 11 to 3. Tickets are $35. For more information and for tickets, visit GLHF.org.