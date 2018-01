"What's For Dinner?" is the age old question that people struggle with everyday. Whether you're a family of two or twelve, meal planning can be a daunting task. Today's TMJ4, The Morning Blend, and Molly Fay have teamed up with Sentry Foods for some great ideas in the kitchen!

See more tasty recipes at www.SentryFoods.com

Check out the most recent recipes:

Slow Cooker BBQ Ribs

Slow Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Baked Ham & Cheese Party Sandwiches

Garlic Cheddar Chicken

Sentry's Perfect Roast

Bacon Jalapeño Corn Dip

German Potato Pancakes

Savory Turkey Pies

Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Simply Sautéed Vegetables

Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

Homemade Sloppy Joes

Beef Tenderloin with Bacon Cream Sauce

Apple Pie Bars

Swiss Vegetable Casserole

Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

Chicken Enchilada Bake

Caramelized Baked Chicken Wings

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

Bruschetta Chicken

Summer Grilled Pork Chops

Eggplant Parmesan

Grilled Spare Ribs

Mother's Pot Roast

Mexican Corn Salad

Mexican Breakfast Tacos

All American Easy Apple Pie

Chicken Kabobs on the Grill

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

Chicken Salad

Filet Mignon with Bacon Cream Sauce

Rainbow Pasta Salad

Barbequed Country Ribs

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

Chicken Enchilada Slow Cooker Soup

Easy Slow Cooker French Dip

Cabbage Soup

Penne with Chicken & Asparagus

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Easy Caramelized Onion Pork Chops

Baked Butter Herb Perch Fillets

Stuffed Shells

Slow Cooker Corned Beef & Cabbage

Simple Beef Brisket

Parmesan Chicken Casserole Style

Cheesy Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Stuffed Filet Mignon Bites

Cream of Tomato Basil Soup

French Onion Soup

Sentry's Perfect Roast

Slow Cooker BBQ Flat Iron Steak Sandwiches

Spicy Sausage & Pepper Pasta

30-Minute Chili from Ro-Tel

Easy Meatloaf

Roast New York Strip Loin

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Oven Fried Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings

Herb Rubbed Sirloin Tip Roast

Baked Potato Soup

Chicken Fried Rice

Apple Crisp