Urban Ecology Center and Fat Body Hotties Clothing Swap

Fat Body Hotties was founded in 2023 due to the lack of inclusive and accessible (affordable) sizing in Southeast Wisconsin. Fat Body Hotties aims to create and celebrate fat joy and body liberation through community events. Primarily, we have hosted clothing swaps and social functions that emphasize accessibility and inclusivity, but are expanding events to tailor to our community’s wants and needs. Fat Body Hotties has hosted 3 clothing swaps, with the first two being at the founder’s apartment. Recognizing that we couldn’t do this work without the support of our local community, we reached out to organizations we knew would stand behind and amplify our mission. We’re proud to have partnered with the

LGBTQ+ Community Center and the Urban Ecology Center, both of whom have wholeheartedly supported our efforts. They’ve generously offered their spaces to us as our community in Milwaukee continues to grow, and have provided accessible locations and valuable marketing opportunities that help us reach more people. We hope to host clothing swaps seasonally and to partner with various community organizations and leaders to host a variety of events and learning opportunities.

Attend the Swap

Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 10:00AM-2:00PM at the Urban Ecology Center, Riverside Park

