Trends for Destination Weddings and Honeymoons

10:35 AM, Jan 2, 2018

Destination weddings are gaining in popularity for some very clear reasons: they're simple, beautiful, more affordable, and relaxed. Just think about skipping all that stress and relaxing with your closest friends and families at a gorgeous resort. Joining us from Island Getaways, your destination and honeymoon headquarters, is Nancy Finn. Island Getaways is hosting a Caribbean night on Tuesday, January 16 at the Country Inn and Suites in Brookfield at 6:30pm. Attendees can receive a $250 spa credit in qualifying room ceremonies. To RSVP, call (262) 781-1748 or email info@myislandgetaways.com. For more information on all they have to offer, visit MyIslandGetaways.com.

