The Rewarding Practice of "Mindful Gratitude"

Gratitude is one of the simplest, yet most profound gateways to greater peace, joy, wellness and better relationships. Mindful Gratitude is the practice of finding, noticing, and, most importantly, deeply appreciating the unique meaning and magic that are intrinsic in our everyday experiences. Joining us to discuss how to embrace that beauty amid our stressful lives is author Christel B. Wendelberger.

Chrstel has a Mindful Gratitude Workshop coming up on February 14 at the Conservancy for Healing at the Reiman Cancer Center. To sign up and for more information, visit MindfulGratitude.com.