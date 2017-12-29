The Perfect Setting for a Gorgeous Lakeside Wedding

Along two miles of Delavan Lake’s shoreline, Lake Lawn Resort is the ultimate destination for year-round leisure getaways, family retreats, weddings and group meetings. Since their doors first opened 140 years ago, our charming resort and historic grounds are the picturesque backdrop for memory making year after year. Joining us to explain what makes this nearby destination the perfect setting for a wedding are April Egloff and Kristina Conlin from Lake Lawn Resort.

Lake Lawn Resort is hosting a Bridal Open House on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7. They are also holding a Vendor Bridal Show at the Resort on Sunday, March 4. They are also offering $2018 off weddings booked for 2018! For more information, call (262) 725-9218 or visit LakeLawnResort.com/weddings.